Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are possibly Hollywood’s most cryptic couple — the actors have kept their six-year relationship so hidden from the media that photos of them holding hands are often treated as breaking news.

With Gosling’s starring role in Blade Runner 2049, which hits theaters on Oct. 6, the 36-year-old actor’s relationship with 43-year-old Mendes is back in the spotlight: Juggling red carpet appearances and family time with their two daughters. Let’s take a look back at their relationship timeline.

They Played a Couple Before Becoming a Real One

Gosling, who rose to fame as a heartthrob after starring in 2004’s romance The Notebook, got together with the gorgeous, Cuban-American actress while filming The Place Beyond The Pines in Aug. 2011. In the film, Gosling and Mendes costarred as boyfriend and girlfriend (and expecting parents), and at some point they took their characters’ relationship off-screen. The pair’s romance became public knowledge in September when they were spotted on a date in Disneyland only weeks after filming.

It’s safe to say that many were heartbroken to learn Hollywood’s most sought-after Canadian bachelor was off the market.

Romance Heats Up

After only a few months of dating, the couple seemed to be taking things to the next level: Gosling flew to Paris for a romantic getaway with Mendes over Thanksgiving that November. At the time, Mendes was on location shooting the French indie Holy Motors, but living on separate continents didn’t stop their relationship from blossoming.

On New Year’s, things got even more serious when Gosling introduced Mendes to his mom in New York City. But even with their romance taking off, the actors refused to address their relationship to the media.

Only a couple months after meeting his mother, Mendes called Gosling a “dream costar,” yet said “it’s too personal,” when asked about her new beau.

Welcoming Their First Child

Years after their relationship became public knowledge, pregnancy rumors began to circulate. Mendes proved adept at covering her baby bump: The high-profile couple kept their pregnancy under wraps for months. Mendes denied being pregnant when confronted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Feb. 2014, but PEOPLE confirmed that she and Gosling were expecting that July.

Despite keeping the news private, the couple were clearly excited to welcome their daughter, now 3-year-old Esmeralda Amada, who was born on Sept. 12, 2014. Gosling later said fatherhood “feels like a dream.”

Keeping the Second Pregnancy a Secret

The couple welcomed their second daughter, now 1-year-old Amada Lee, on Friday, April 29. Holding true to their private reputation, the couple kept this pregnancy secret from the public until only months before their second daughter was born.

Gosling was reportedly “madly in love” with his first baby, and having a second only made him enjoy fatherhood even more.

“I only know what it’s like to have my kids. And in my situation, Eva’s the dream mother, and they’re dream babies, and it’s like a dream that I’m having right now,” Gosling told GQ Magazine in 2016. “I’m dreaming it all. So I feel so lucky.”

Giving Their Kids a “Normal Upbringing”

Although they never married, Gosling and Mendes are reportedly very family-oriented. Despite their celebrity status, they want to give their girls a “normal upbringing,” and don’t have a nanny help raise their kids. Mendes even stayed home with their daughter and skipped this year’s Golden Globes, where Gosling won best actor in a comedy or musical for his performance in La La Land.

Gosling thanked Mendes and her dedication to their family during his acceptance speech.

“While I was singing and dancing and playing piano … my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother with his battle with cancer.”

Although she certainly has kept busy between her fashion line, Eva Mendes Collection at New York & Company, and a beauty brand, Circa, Mendes also loves to stay home with Gosling and her daughters.

“What people don’t know about me is that I love being home,” she told SHAPE for their April cover.“Instead of hitting the red carpet, I’d rather be with our girls.”