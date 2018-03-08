Ruthie Ann Miles' Husband Expresses 'Amazement' at Support After Death of 4-Year-Old Daughter

Friends and fans of Ruthie Ann Miles, the pregnant Broadway star whose 4-year-old daughter was recently killed in a car accident, have raised nearly $400,000 for her family in an outpouring of support.

Her husband, Jonathan Blumenstein, “has expressed his appreciation and amazement,” says Jack Stephens, the creator of the GoFundMe page, which has amassed $389,000 in just two days. “He is very thankful,” he adds of Blumenstein.

Miles was also injured in the accident that killed her daughter Abigail and another child in New York City on Monday, when they were struck by a vehicle that was allegedly running a red light. The actress is currently on the mend and her unborn child is unharmed.

Stephens was Miles’ tour manager, traveling with her during a 2009 production of Sweeney Todd. They weren’t close friends, he says, but when he learned of the accident, he felt raising money was a way he could contribute from afar.

Ruthie Ann Miles (L) and Abigail Walter McBride/WireImage

“It just struck me that if I could do anything at all, it would be to set up the GoFundMe page and get some donations rolling in, because clearly she’s going to need some sort of help and money always helps,” he explained.

“I had set the goal at $5,000 thinking, ‘This is probably unattainable.’ If we could get this high, that would be a nice chunk of money that we the friends and former colleagues of Ruthie could be like, ‘This might help you with a bill you have right now that you didn’t anticipate having.’ “

In the two days since, 7,488 people have donated. “It has gone far and wide,” Stephens says. “Someone in Thailand donated! It’s been very far reaching and shows that Ruthie is very well loved by the community.”

Katie Holmes and Oscar-winning Coco and Frozen songwriter Kristen Anderson-Lopez have donated the largest sum at $10,000 each. Keri Russell, who worked with Miles during the Broadway actress’ recurring role on FX’s hit series The Americans, donated $3,000 to her campaign as well.

Other celebrities like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Audra McDonald, Raul Esparza, Jonathan Groff, Rosie O’Donell donated $1,000. George Takei, Ben Platt, Marissa Winokur and BD Wong have also chipped in with $500 donations.

Ruthie Ann Miles Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty

Stephens describes Miles as uniquely “genuine and kind,” and someone who “cares about people.” He adds, “it doesn’t surprise me at all that she’s got all this support from people out there who notice those same traits in her.”

Social media pages belonging to the 34-year-old Broadway star were updated with a message to fans on Thursday.

“Thank you for your prayers over our families and holding us in our pain. We are extremely grateful for your kindness and generosity,” the post said. “Ruthie is now out of ICU and healing, by all accounts it is a miracle our second child is unharmed.”

The message continued, “Please continue to pray for the Lew and the Blumensteim families as we process the unthinkable and lay our grief in the loving arms of Jesus. Joshua and Abigail are now resting in Heavenly peace and Joy.”

Two other adult victims were also injured in the crash. Additionally, a GoFundMe page for the family of the other fatal victim, a 1-year-old child, has surpassed $200,000.

“Ruthie is so loved by so many people in this community,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “No one has the words to express how devastating this is. Everyone in this community will do as much as we can. The only thing we can do is just raise more and more money right now. But we will be there for her.”