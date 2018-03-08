Pregnant Actress Ruthie Ann Miles Out of ICU and 'Healing' After Death of 4-Year-Old Daughter

Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles is on the mend after being injured in a car accident that killed her 4-year-old daughter Abigail Blumenstein and another child, 1-year-old Joshua Lew.

Social media pages belonging to the 34-year-old Broadway star — who is pregnant with her second child — were updated with a message to fans on Thursday, three days after a driver allegedly struck five pedestrians with her vehicle in Brooklyn, New York, a N.Y.C. Police Department source told PEOPLE.

“Thank you for your prayers over our families and holding us in our pain. We are extremely grateful for your kindness and generosity,” the post said. “Ruthie is now out of ICU and healing, by all accounts it is a miracle our second child is unharmed.”

The message continued, “Please continue to pray for the Lew and the Blumensteim families as we process the unthinkable and lay our grief in the loving arms of Jesus. Joshua and Abigail are now resting in Heavenly peace and Joy.”

Ruthie Ann Miles and daughter Abigail Walter McBride/WireImage

Two additional unnamed adult victims were also injured in the crash after the driver allegedly ran a red light. The two children were pronounced dead upon their arrival at Methodist Hospital, police said.

“Abigail was excited to be a big sister,” a source told PEOPLE. “She was the brightest little spirit. Every time you were around her, your heart couldn’t help but shine. She had the sweetest laugh and the loveliest personality. She was very much like her mother.”

“Ruthie was a wonderful mother. She always put Abigail first and was really dedicated to spending time together,” added the source. “The two had a very tight bond. They were inseparable.”

Ruthie Ann Miles Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty

“Abigail was her life. Abigail was her soul,” shared a source who knew the actress when she was pregnant with Abigail, saying the child “was the loveliest, happiest and also the most perfect little mix of Ruthie and [her husband] Jonathan [Blumenstein]. She was smart, cheerfully curious about everything. I don’t think I ever saw her without a smile on her face.”

A GoFundMe set up for Miles raised over $200,000 in less than 12 hours, far surpassing the $5,000 goal. As of Thursday, it had reached nearly $390,000.

Additionally, a GoFundMe page for the family of the other fatal victim has surpassed $200,000.

“Ruthie is so loved by so many people in this community,” said the source. “No one has the words to express how devastating this is. Everyone in this community will do as much as we can. The only thing we can do is just raise more and more money right now. But we will be there for her.”