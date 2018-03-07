Ruthie Ann Miles' Daughter Was 'Excited to Be a Big Sister' Before Tragic Death at 4  

Broadway star Ruthie Ann Miles’ daughter was looking forward to being a big sister before her tragic death at 4-years-old.

Miles’ daughter Abigail Blumenstein was killed on Monday after a driver allegedly struck her with her vehicle in Brooklyn, New York, a N.Y.C. Police Department source told PEOPLE. The Tony Award winner is pregnant with her second child.

“Abigail was excited to be a big sister,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She was the brightest little spirit. Every time you were around her, your heart couldn’t help but shine. She had the sweetest laugh and the loveliest personality. She was very much like her mother.”

Miles, 34, was injured in the accident but is now in stable condition, as are two other unnamed adult victims. According to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for Miles, the actress’s unborn baby is unharmed.

Ruthie Ann Miles and her daughter Walter McBride/WireImage

“Ruthie was a wonderful mother. She always put Abigail first and was really dedicated to spending time together,” continues the source. “The two had a very tight bond. They were inseparable.”

The driver was brought to NYU Langone Hospital in stable condition, according to police. There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

“Ruthie is so loved by so many people in this community,” a source, who knew Miles when she was pregnant with Abigail, tells PEOPLE. “No one has the words to express how devastating this is. Everyone in this community will do as much as we can. The only thing we can do is just raise more and more money right now. But we will be there for her.”

The GoFundMe set up for Miles raised over $200,000 in less than 12 hours.

“Abigail was her life. Abigail was her soul,” the source adds, saying the child “was the loveliest, happiest and also the most perfect little mix of Ruthie and [her husband] Jonathan [Blumenstein]. She was smart, cheerfully curious about everything. I don’t think I ever saw her without a smile on her face.”

Another source says that Miles “really does have one of the sweetest spirits of anyone I have ever encountered. She’s just radiant and light and full of life.”

Ruthie Ann Miles Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty

The third source adds that Miles and Blumenstein “were excited about expanding their family. As you can imagine, it’s tough being a working mom — especially when you’re a stage actress and working a really strange schedule.”

The source notes that Miles had finished performing in the show Chess in Washington D.C. “and was battling bronchitis last I saw her. But she was still in the best of spirits and always had the nicest things to say about Abigail. Her face lit up when she talked about her.”

Broadway stars have shared an outpouring of support for Miles on social media, including Kelli O’Hara, who won a Tony with the actress for The King and I.

“My heart is broken for my friend. Please help them. Let’s celebrate Abbie’s life. She was a wonderful and beautiful girl. Just like her strong her Mother who has taught me so much,” O’Hara wrote on Twitter, along with a link to Miles’ GoFundMe page.

“Heartsick for Ruthie and her family,” Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted.

Kristen Chenoweth wrote, “@RuthieAnnMiles sending love to you and your family there are no words. Except you are loved.”

Katie Holmes also took to social media, sharing a photo of Miles performing and writing: “So many prayers and blessings to Ruthie Ann Miles and her family.”

The driver in the fatal crash has a history of traffic stops, an NYPD source says: She was ticketed for allegedly driving through red lights four times within last two years and, during that same time period, was also cited four times for speeding through a school zone.

The disposition of those citations and tickets was not immediately clear on Tuesday.

“It’s really, really sad what happened today,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said, according to CBS New York. “This loss of life is tragic and painful for all of us, particularly all of us who are parents.”