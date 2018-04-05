Ruth Negga and Dominic Cooper Breakup After 8 Years of Dating: Report

Ruth Negga and Dominic Cooper have parted ways.

The former couple, who co-starred in AMC’s Preacher, ended their relationship after eight years together, according to a report by Page Six on Wednesday. “Their romance ran its course and the two are moving on,” the publication reported, adding that Negga, 36, and Cooper, 39, “remain friends.”

Reps for the actors did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The pair, who were last photographed together in December 2017, first met in 2009 when they were working on the play Phèdre for the National Theatre in London.

Dominic Cooper and Ruth Negga in December 2017

Since then, Negga and Cooper collaborated on several projects including the 2016 film Warcraft. In addition, they both garnered roles in the Marvel Universe: she made a cameo on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. while he starred in Captain America: The First Avenger and Agent Carter.

The Oscar-nominated actress previously talked about her relationship in July 2017. Detailing their bond on the set of Preacher, she told The Edit, “It would be so lonely if he wasn’t there. People say, ‘Never go out with an actor.’ But if you were with someone with a normal job, and one of you had to go away, how would that work?”

Cooper’s film, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, starring ex Amanda Seyfried, will hit theaters on July 20.

Season 3 of Preacher is set to air later this year. (Negga’s character, Tulip, was killed in the second season finale.)