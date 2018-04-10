Russell Crowe Finalizes Divorce from Danielle Spencer — Two Days After $3.7 Million Auction

Russell Crowe is officially divorced.

The actor, who separated from his ex-wife Danielle Spencer five years ago, announced on Twitter Monday that their marriage is now legally a done deal.

“In other news … yesterday , April 9th , 2018 at 12:30pm Eastern Daylight time (Aus) … I officially became divorced . Thank you linesman . Thank you ball boys,” he wrote.

Crowe recently celebrated the split by putting up 200 personal items he acquired during their nine years together in an auction called “The Art of Divorce.”

The 53-year-old actor purged his sizable collection of movie memorabilia, clothing, artwork, watches, furniture and guitars in the cheeky sale. The most expensive piece in the collection was a 1890 Leandro Bisiach violin Crowe used in his 2003 movie Master and Commander, estimated to be worth between $110,000 and $140,000.

The auction took place at Sotheby’s Australia on April 7. That date is of particular significance to Crowe, according to the website, as it’s “both the actor’s birthday and wedding anniversary.”

“Consisting of 226 items, the sale realised over $3.7 million with 144.5% sold by value,” Sotheby’s Australia shared on its website after the auction.

Danielle Spencer and Russell Crowe Lisa Maree Williams/Getty

Crowe tweeted about the sale back in February, sharing a shot of the print cover of the Sotheby’s catalogue that shows him dressed in a tuxedo, grinning while raising a celebratory toast to the camera.

News broke of Crowe and Spencer’s split back in October 2012, more than 20 years after the couple met playing lovers in the 1990 movie The Crossing.

The couple, who wed in April 2003, shares two children: sons Charles, 13, and Tennyson, 11.

Crowe’s latest film, Boy Erased, is currently in post-production. He stars in the project — about the son of a Baptist preacher who is forced to participate in a church-supported gay conversion program — alongside fellow Aussie Nicole Kidman and Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges.