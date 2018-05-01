Russell Brand's Mom Suffers 'Numerous Life-Threatening Injuries' After 'Serious Road Accident'

Russell Brand is canceling the rest of his comedy tour after his mother Barbara was involved in a serious car accident.

“My mum has been a serious road accident and has sustained … numerous life-threatening injuries, so I won’t be able to do the rest of my Re:Birth tour,” Brand, said in an emotional video taken from the hospital and posted to social media.

“If you have tickets they’ll be refunded or possibly rescheduled but I can’t really imagine that, I certainly can’t imagine performing at the moment because I feel too sad and connected to this,” he continued, adding, “I apologize, but obviously it’s circumstances beyond my control.”

Thanks for your kind messages.

ReBirth delayed or cancelled due to my Mum’s accident. pic.twitter.com/iSW3RG9Esu — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) April 30, 2018

Brand added that the situation has reminded him of the “importance of people you love,” saying, “When you’re in the hospital you’re surrounded by people who are dealing with traumatic situations, suffering and pain – it brings you to a kind of bare and raw truth.”

He added, “I’m sad for my mum because she’s vulnerable, she only finished chemotherapy a month ago and for her to be in this situation already is very difficult.”

Brand also noted that the driver of the car, his friend, is making a good recovery.

He concluded the video by thanking the National Health System, who, he said, “have already saved her life on six occasions — my mom’s had cancer six times.” He also thanked his fans for their thoughts and prayers.

Barbara was bleeding when she was pulled from the wreck after a hit-and-run on Thursday, according to The Sun. The outlet reports that she was on her way to babysit the comedian and wife Laura’s 18-month-old daughter Mabel at the time.

“The Audi driver and passenger, a man in his 40s and woman in her 70s, were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The occupant of the Astra had left the scene. Inquiries are ongoing to locate them.”