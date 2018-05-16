Russell Brand Says His Mom, 71, Is 'Doing Amazing' After Breaking Back and Neck in Car Crash

Russell Brand says his 71-year-old mother is “doing amazing” after a serious car accident involving her caused him to cancel the rest of his comedy tour.

“She had terrible, terrible injuries,” he said of his mother, Barbara, on the U.K. TV show Loose Women Wednesday. “Broken back, broken neck, terrible abdominal injuries… But she’s making a remarkable recovery due to her spirit and the incredible National Health Service and the people that work there, who do such phenomenal work. It’s unbelievable.”

The comedian also said that the other driver, who reportedly fled the scene of the crash, had been arrested.

In April, Brand announced the end of his comedy tour to his fans due to her accident.

“My mum has been a serious road accident and has sustained … numerous life-threatening injuries, so I won’t be able to do the rest of my Re:Birth tour,” Brand said in an emotional video taken from the hospital and posted to social media.

ReBirth delayed or cancelled due to my Mum's accident.

“If you have tickets they’ll be refunded or possibly rescheduled but I can’t really imagine that, I certainly can’t imagine performing at the moment because I feel too sad and connected to this,” he continued, adding, “I apologize, but obviously it’s circumstances beyond my control.

Brand added that the situation has reminded him of the “importance of people you love,” saying, “When you’re in the hospital you’re surrounded by people who are dealing with traumatic situations, suffering and pain – it brings you to a kind of bare and raw truth.”

He added, “I’m sad for my mum because she’s vulnerable, she only finished chemotherapy a month ago and for her to be in this situation already is very difficult.”

Brand also noted at the time that the driver of the car, his friend, is making a good recovery.

He concluded the video by thanking the National Health System, who, he said, “have already saved her life on six occasions — my mom’s had cancer six times.” He also thanked his fans for their thoughts and prayers.

Barbara was bleeding when she was pulled from the wreck after a hit-and-run in April, according to The Sun. The outlet reported that she was on her way to babysit the comedian and wife Laura’s 18-month-old daughter Mabel at the time.