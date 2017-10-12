Twitter Unlocks Rose McGowan's Account After Suspension — Company Working to 'Improve' Processes Following Backlash

Rose McGowan‘s access to her Twitter account has been restored after a temporary suspension amid her vocal statements against Harvey Weinstein and the sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations against the movie mogul.

“We have been in touch with Ms. McGowan’s team,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE. “We want to explain that her account was temporarily locked because one of her Tweets included a private phone number, which violates of our Terms of Service. The Tweet was removed and her account has been unlocked. We will be clearer about these policies and decisions in the future.

“Twitter is proud to empower and support the voices on our platform, especially those that speak truth to power. We stand with the brave women and men who use Twitter to share their stories, and will work hard every day to improve our processes to protect those voices.”

McGowan has yet to post on the social media network since her account was unlocked, and her rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

On Wednesday, the actress announced that her account was suspended on Instagram, sharing a screengrab of the notice. She added in the caption, “TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY.”

Many took to Twitter to express their outrage at McGowan’s suspension, including actress Jessica Chastain.

Wrote Chastain, “Hey @Twitter let us know which of these rules @rosemcgowan broke. Asking for multiple victims of sexual violence.”

Hey @Twitter let us know which of these rules @rosemcgowan broke. Asking for multiple victims of sexual violence. https://t.co/eiZjQeMAVg — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 12, 2017

I'm glad @twitter suspended @rosemcgowan for inciting war with North Korea. I only wish we hadn't elected her president. — Michael Urie (@michaelurie) October 12, 2017

Wow, @Twitter, seriously? THIS is the account you suspend but not Trump who threatened to wipe out another country? Suspend me too, please. https://t.co/ZHhvIkfEcN — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 12, 2017

And now THIS? You allow Twitter freedom to our president but you silence a woman speaking out about sexual harassment? @rosemcgowan — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) October 12, 2017

In suspending Weinstein victim, Rose McGowan, one can't help but wonder if this means Twitter is taking Weinstein's side. — Brittany Pettibone (@BrittPettibone) October 12, 2017

@rosemcgowan should NOT have been silenced. Isn't this what we are actively trying NOT to do? Let's not silence the victims of abuse — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) October 12, 2017

McGowan has been vocal about Weinstein, as well as actor Ben Affleck in her posts on the site, telling the Argo actor and director to “f— off” in tweet. Her comment came after Affleck slammed Weinstein over his alleged activity. The actor was later accused of and apologized for groping actress Hilarie Burton on TRL in 2003.

YOU ALL KNEW pic.twitter.com/5l1t2HWxgT — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 11, 2017

The boogie monster of our waking nightmare has been toppled with our flaming sword — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

In a New York Times article published last week, it was revealed McGowan was part of a settlement with Weinstein in 1997 following an encounter in a hotel room with the executive producer during the Sundance Film Festival.

The $100,000 payout was “not to be construed as an admission” by Weinstein, but intended to “avoid litigation and buy peace,” according to a legal document reportedly reviewed by the NYT.

In the bombshell New York Times report, eight women spoke out against Weinstein, accusing him of inappropriate behavior. The paper also reported that Weinstein reached private settlements with seven other women, in addition to McGowan.

Since then, many more women have leveled allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein, including Cara Delevingne, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie.

In response to the lengthy allegations made against Weinstein, a spokesperson for the movie mogul said, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

Weinstein spoke to cameras on Wednesday while leaving his daughter’s Los Angeles house, saying he was “not doing okay” and hoping for a “second chance” after amid the allegations.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the 65-year-old had flown out of Los Angeles to enter a residential treatment facility.