Rose McGowan Slams Justin Timberlake's Time's Up Support: 'Come On, It Is Fake'

Rose McGowan isn’t buying Justin Timberlake’s support of the Time’s Up movement.

While promoting her new book Brave, as well as Tuesday night’s two-hour premiere of her E! documentary Citizen Rose, McGowan used the actor-singer as an example of what she calls “Hollywood Fakery” during multiple interviews on Tuesday.

“The intentions are good, but I know the people behind it. It’s four CAA agents who needed good PR,” she said of the legal defense fund on The View Tuesday, adding, “I hope that they desperately help these women.”

McGowan then took aim at Timberlake, who, in a planned protest with other entertainers, wore black to the Golden Globes as a statement against the epidemic of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and beyond. He also wore a Time’s Up pin in support of the legal defense fund, which aims to fight sexual harassment, assault and inequality for women in all kinds of workplaces.

“Then there’s Justin Timberlake hashtagging ‘My wife looks hot tonight hashtag Time’s Up’ hashtag I just did a movie with Woody Allen.’ So come on, it is fake. I wish it weren’t — I wish everybody were good. I’m sorry to puncture your heroes, but sometimes these heroes need to be better,” she said.

“Collectively it felt really wrong,” McGowan said of Timberlake’s tweet in a separate interview with E!. “When I tweeted about it, people think I’m sitting there in a rage, ‘Grrr.’ I was crying. I know that town, I know these people, I know what they do. I know what they were saying at that black dress meeting.”

Timberlake garnered controversy for wearing the pin after starring in Allen‘s latest movie, Wonder Wheel. His critics included Allen’s daughter Dylan Farrow, who claims that Allen molested her in 1992 when she was 7-years-old.

After the Golden Globes, when Timberlake joked that he didn’t understand the phrase “you just want your cake and eat it, too,” Farrow offered a response.

“The saying means, for example, you can’t support #TIMESUP and praise sexual predators at the same time,” she replied in a now viral tweet. “You can’t retain your credibility as an activist (i.e. – retain the cake) and, at the same time, praise a sexual predator (i.e. – eating the cake).”

Allen has repeatedly denied the allegations and has suggested instead that his ex-partner Mia Farrow taught Farrow to say that in order to win an ugly custody battle between the two.