Rose McGowan Sends Birthday Message to Harvey Weinstein: 'I Told You We'd Be Coming'

Rose McGowan had a message for Harvey Weinstein on his 66th birthday, but there’s nothing happy about it.

The 44-year-old actress shared a video to her Twitter page late Monday night directed at the disgraced film producer who McGowan claims sexually assaulted her in 1997.

“Happy birthday, Harvey Weinstein,” she began. “I told you we’d be coming. I told you 20 years ago if I heard of you doing this to another girl or woman, we would come for you, I would come for you.”

McGowan continued, “Happy f—king birthday. From all of us.”

The activist then whispered, “We win,” and winked at the camera.

McGowan was one of the first women to speak out in October when news broke about Weinstein’s alleged decades of alleged sexual misconduct and assault in The New York Times and The New Yorker. The former movie mogul has since been accused by over 60 women of various forms of sexual assault and misconduct. Weinstein has denied the allegations of nonconsensual sex and retaliation.

A message to Harvey Weinstein on his birthday #RoseArmy pic.twitter.com/YP61rONbjg — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) March 20, 2018

After accusing Weinstein of raping her, the actress detailed the incident in her book BRAVE. McGowan only refers to Weinstein as “the Monster” in the book. She wrote that during the 1997 Sundance Film Festival, she was sent up to his suite in Park City, Utah, where she thought they were going to have a meeting about her career.

Instead, McGowan says Weinstein pulled her into a room with a jacuzzi and took her clothes off, where she froze “like a statue.” She then writes that the producer proceeded to sit her on the side of the jacuzzi and perform oral sex on her while he masturbated, according to the NYT. In an attempt to make him stop, she writes that she faked an orgasm during the incident.

Afterwards, McGowan says she told some people who “counseled me to see it as something that would help my career in the long run” and was allegedly told by a criminal attorney she wouldn’t be believed if she pressed charges. She also claimed she heard Weinstein calling people after the alleged assault and telling them not to work with her.

Weinstein’s lawyer Ben Brafman responded to McGowan’s allegations in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Mr. Weinstein denies Rose McGowan’s allegations of non-consensual sexual contact and it is erroneous and irresponsible to conflate claims of inappropriate behavior and consensual sexual contact later regretted, with an untrue claim of rape.” His spokesperson also said that McGowan “chose to demand money” from Weinstein and worked and appeared with him later in her career.

Harvey Weinstein and Rose McGowan Jeff Vespa/WireImage

McGowan also accused Weinstein of being behind her November 2017 arrest in relation to a warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance after an airport employee allegedly found cocaine in her wallet earlier that year.

According to court papers filed in February, McGowan’s lawyer Jessica Carmichael had previously requested for the charge to be dismissed, arguing that five hours had passed between the time the Citizen Rose star was off the plane and her wallet was found by a cleaning crew, the Associated Press previously reported. Carmichael also detailed the possibilities of the drugs being planted due to “the underhanded targeting of Ms. McGowan” by Weinstein.

Earlier this month, the motion to dismiss the charge was refused by a Virginia judge.