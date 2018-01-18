Rose McGowan Sends 'Love and Support' to Johnathon Schaech After Molestation Accusation

Rose McGowan is sending her “love and support” to her former costar Johnathon Schaech, who claims he was sexually harassed and abused by a director in the early ’90s.

“I love and support you, @JonathanShaech,” the actress, who appeared with Schaech in 1995’s The Doom Generation tweeted. “I now understand why you were so angry when we worked together, it is because you were stolen. Hijacked. We need to start calling it Life Theft because these predators do, they steal lives. ENOUGH! Time for truth.”

Schaech was 22 when acclaimed director Franco Zeffirelli cast him as the lead in his movie Sparrow in 1992. New to Hollywood, Schaech was thrilled to work with the Italian filmmaker, famed for films such as The Champ, La Traviata and Romeo and Juliet, for which he earned a 1969 Oscar nod for best director.

But Schaech recently claimed to PEOPLE that Zeffirelli harassed and sexually abused him during the shoot, a trauma he kept secret for 25 years.

In a statement, Zeffirelli’s son, Pippo, denied his father, now 94, verbally or sexually abused Schaech, calling the accusations “not credible.” Schaech’s account of his alleged abuse, as well as Pippo’s full denial, were previously printed in full here.

When news broke in October about Harvey Weinstein’s alleged decades of alleged sexual misconduct and assault in The New York Times and The New Yorker, McGowan was one of the first women to speak out and accused Weinstein of rape. A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”