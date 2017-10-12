On Thursday, Rose McGowan’s access to her Twitter account was restored and she celebrated by firing off a series of angry tweets at people she thinks covered for Harvey Weinstein and accusing the movie mogul of rape.

Addressing all of her tweets to Jeff Bezos — the founder and CEO of Amazon — McGowan wrote, “I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was proof.”

In response to the lengthy allegations made against Weinstein, a spokesperson for the movie mogul said, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

In a New York Times article published last week, it was revealed McGowan was part of a settlement with Weinstein in 1997 following an encounter in a hotel room with the executive producer during the Sundance Film Festival.

The $100,000 payout was “not to be construed as an admission” by Weinstein, but intended to “avoid litigation and buy peace,” according to a legal document reportedly reviewed by the NYT.

“I had already sold a script I wrote to your studio, it was in development,” McGowan’s tweets on Thursday continued. “When I heard a Weinstein bailout was in the works I forcefully begged studio head to do the right thing. I was ignored. Deal was done. Amazon won a dirty Oscar. I called my attorney & sad I wanted to get my script back, but before I could, #2 @amazonstudios called me to say my show was dead.”

“@jeffbezos I am calling on you to stop funding rapists, alleged pedos and sexual harassers. I love @amazon but there is rot in Hollywood,” the actress added. “@jeffbezos Be the change you want to see in the world. Stand with truth. #ROSEARMY #Amazon.”

Although it’s not clear exactly who McGowan was talking to besides Bezos, at a 2016 Independent Filmmaker Project event in Brooklyn, the actress said she had sold a script to Amazon. Additional information about the show — like whether it was a comedy or a drama — was not specified.

McGowan’s access to her Twitter account was temporarily suspended amid her vocal statements against Weinstein and the sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations against the movie mogul.

“We have been in touch with Ms. McGowan’s team,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE Thursday. “We want to explain that her account was temporarily locked because one of her Tweets included a private phone number, which violates of our Terms of Service. The Tweet was removed and her account has been unlocked. We will be clearer about these policies and decisions in the future.

“Twitter is proud to empower and support the voices on our platform, especially those that speak truth to power. We stand with the brave women and men who use Twitter to share their stories, and will work hard every day to improve our processes to protect those voices.”

On Wednesday, the actress announced that her account was suspended on Instagram, sharing a screengrab of the notice. She added in the caption, “TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY.”

McGowan has been vocal about Weinstein, as well as actor Ben Affleck in her posts on the site, telling the Argo actor and director to “f— off” in a tweet. Her comment came after Affleck slammed Weinstein over his alleged activity. The actor was later accused of and apologized for groping actress Hilarie Burton on TRL in 2003.

Since the NYT article, many more women have leveled allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein, including Cara Delevingne, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie.

On Thursday, a source told PEOPLE Weinstein checked into a luxury resort in Arizona after jetting out of Los Angeles on Wednesday.