Rose McGowan Speaks Out as Report Reveals Alleged $100,000 Sexual Harassment Settlement with Harvey Weinstein

Rose McGowan is speaking out after The New York Times revealed that she was part of a settlement involving movie mogul Harvey Weinstein in an alleged sexual harassment case.

The Scream star encouraged women to “fight on” in a tweet on Thursday.

“Women fight on,” she wrote. “And to the men out there, stand up. We need you as allies.”

Women fight on. And to the men out there, stand up. We need you as allies. #bebrave — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 5, 2017

In her tweet, the actress does not comment on the NYT article nor confirm that she settled with Weinstein.

According to the NYT, Weinstein has reached at least eight settlements with women, including McGowan. In their claims, they allege that Weinstein behaved inappropriately during work meetings.

Weinstein’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, said in a statement that “he denies many of the accusations as patently false.”

Another attorney of Weinstein, Charles J. Harder, announced Thursday they’re preparing to sue the NYT, accusing the article of being “saturated with false and defamatory statements about Harvey Weinstein.”

McGowan reportedly reached a $100,000 settlement with Weinstein after an encounter in a hotel room with the executive producer in 1997 during the Sundance Film Festival.

The $100,000 payout was “not to be construed as an admission” by Weinstein, but intended to “avoid litigation and buy peace,” according to a legal document reportedly reviewed by the NYT.

On Wednesday, McGowan also joked that she wanted to “buy the movie rights” to the Weinstein story after news of the NYT article became public.

I want to buy the movie rights — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 4, 2017

“I want to buy the movie rights,” she tweeted.

McGowan starred in the 1996 film Scream, executive produced by Weinstein and his brother, Bob.

In the NYT article, eight women have come forward to speak out against Weinstein, including actress Ashley Judd. The other women’s claims are similar to McGowan’s alleged experience.

Following the allegations, the Oscar winner announced plans to take a “leave of absence” in a statement to the NYT.

“I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go,” he said, adding that he was working with therapists and planned to take time off to “deal with this issue head-on.”