Rose McGowan Fires Back at Harvey Weinstein for 'Sad, Pathetic Old-Fashioned Sexist' Claim

Rose McGowan is firing back at Harvey Weinstein after the disgraced producer spoke out on Tuesday to deny the actress’s claim that he sexually assaulted her in 1997. She details the alleged encounter in her new book Brave.

A statement released by the actress’s publicist on Wednesday said that Weinstein’s latest response “unequivocally proves a continued attempt to malign, smear and ‘slut shame’ Rose McGowan.”

On Tuesday, Weinstein’s attorney Ben Brafman slammed what he called McGowan’s attempt to “smear Mr. Weinstein with a bold lie that is denied not only by Mr. Weinstein himself, but by at least two witnesses.”

The statement included emails allegedly written by Ben Affleck and McGowan’s former manager, which purported to disprove the actress’s previous claim that she had told both Affleck and the manager about the alleged assault.

McGowan’s publicist called Brafman’s statement “an affront not only to Rose but to the hundreds of women who have come forward with their stories of harassment, sexual abuse and rape perpetrated by Mr. Weinstein and those like him.”

According to McGowan, the former mogul’s denial “is a sad, pathetic old-fashioned sexist attempt to undermine obvious truth and the gaslighting will no longer be tolerated.”

The inclusion of the emails allegedly written by Affleck and her former manager “clearly proves Mr. Weinstein was on a fishing expedition to target and coerce potential witnesses three months prior to when the first allegations of rape surfaced in the media,” according to the actress.

McGowan also accused Weinstein of “resorting to proven espionage tactics in attempt to cover up his crimes.” An article written by Ronan Farrow in the New Yorker made similar allegations, reporting that Weinstein used private investigators and former Israeli intelligence officers to keep tabs on his accusers.

The actress also said that the emails allegedly written by Affleck and her former manager have “already been disproven.” For example, she noted that Affleck expressed support for her on the Today Show, saying that he believes and supports her.

Additionally, her former manager’s assistant Anne Woodward supported McGowan’s account in the New York Times, telling the paper, “I remember that Rose was extremely upset and did not want to settle … She wanted to fight.”

“Mr. Weinstein’s attempts to discredit Rose is part of his 20 year long campaign to silence her, clearly proving he IS the monster so many women have described him to be,” McGowan’s publicist added.

“Like so many other #MeToo’s, Rose will continue to push back at ingrained thought and a corrupt power structure. She will not be commenting further,” the statement concluded.

McGowan, who has been promoting her new book Brave, as well as the two-hour premiere of her E! documentary Citizen Rose on Tuesday, was one of the first women to speak out in October when news broke about Weinstein’s alleged decades of alleged sexual misconduct and assault in The New York Times and The New Yorker. The former producer has since been accused by over 60 women of various forms of sexual assault and misconduct.

In October, the NYT reported that McGowan was part of a settlement with Weinstein in 1997 following the alleged encounter. The $100,000 payout was “not to be construed as an admission” by Weinstein, but intended to “avoid litigation and buy peace,” according to a legal document reportedly reviewed by the NYT.

Weinstein’s lawyer Ben Brafman responded to McGowan’s allegations in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Mr. Weinstein denies Rose McGowan’s allegations of non-consensual sexual contact and it is erroneous and irresponsible to conflate claims of inappropriate behavior and consensual sexual contact later regretted, with an untrue claim of rape.” His spokesperson also said that McGowan “chose to demand money” from Weinstein and worked and appeared with him later in her career.“

A spokesperson for Weinstein also previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”