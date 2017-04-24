Rose Byrne Reminisces About Her Sweet Friendship with Heath Ledger: 'He Was a Goof!'

Rose Byrne‘s connection to the late Heath Ledger goes way back, and the actress can’t help but smile when she thinks of her dear friend — and the many lives he touched.

“He was a goof,” Byrne, 37, tells PEOPLE Now. “He was such a goofy, funny, you know, adorable guy. He was incredibly generous. He had a huge heart. He was kind of, actually, really shy.”

“I mean we met each other when we were 18. We were kids. [He had a] kinetic energy. He was nonstop. I adored spending time with him,” she says, adding that their friendship represented “a really seminal part of my life, personally.”

Byrne is also “looking forward” to seeing the documentary I Am Heath Ledger. The film, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on Sunday, provides an insightful look at Ledger’s life as a movie star and father, as well as his troubled final days.

“I know his sister Kate is in it, who’s fantastic,” Byrne says. “I’m sure it will be very heartbreaking, but it looks beautiful. I’m really looking forward to seeing it.”

I Am Heath Ledger is set to premiere on Spike TV on May 17 following its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival. The documentary will also have a special one-night theatrical release on May 3.