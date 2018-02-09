Rose Byrne & Domhnall Gleeson Reminisce About Funniest Peter Rabbit Scene They Shot Together

The funniest scene Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson shot together for Peter Rabbit involved one of them almost choking, a lot of snot, and an accidental headbutt!

“The scene by the fire, that was really funny to film. You choke right, and I try to resuscitate you?” Byrne, 38, asked her on-screen love interest, during an interview with PEOPLE Now.

“I don’t think that’s in the film,” Gleeson, who plays a modern reimagining of villain Mr. McGregor in the film, replied.

“Oh, it didn’t make it?” she asked.

“We were supposed to be having a romantic night by the campfire and it smoked so much that there was water and snot just coming out of all of my face,” Gleeson, 34, said as he explained what was going on during the scene.

“And we were trying to have a conversation and then I choked and you tried to resuscitate me,” he continued, before he suddenly realized there was another funny thing that had happened during the shoot.

“And I hit you with my head in the face — by accident,” he added.

“That’s right,” she said.

Columbia Pictures

And after remembering exactly what happened during the scene, Gleeson made sure to apologize to Byrne, only she didn’t seem to mind.

“He really goes for it,” she said as she jokingly described his acting style.

Peter Rabbit hops into theaters on Friday.