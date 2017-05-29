Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix Go Public as a Couple at Cannes Closing Ceremony

Cannes really is for lovers.

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix made their awards-ceremony debut on Sunday during the closing night of the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival — and while the two have never officially confirmed the nature of their relationship, their close bond was on full display.

Mara, 30, and Phoenix, 42, who star together in the film Mary Magdalene, sat next to each other during the awards ceremony and were seen smiling and chatting throughout the show. At one point, the actor was even seen resting his hand on Mara’s leg.

Mara dazzled in a white embellished gown with a collar while Phoenix kept his look more relaxed, pairing a sleek tuxedo with a pair of black Converse sneakers.

Phoenix could be seen looking shocked as his name was called as the best actor winner, with Mara sweetly urging him to head to the stage to pick up the award. He celebrated his win with a warm embrace from Mara.

After the ceremony concluded, the couple were seen walking hand-in-hand and leaving together in the same car.

“They were talking to one another nonstop,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Small talk between them. Then they went for their car and he’s holding her hand like it was unconscious. Like it fits. They seem a totally natural and easy couple.”

The two have been spotted together numerous times since filming Mary Magdalene in October. Mara and Phoenix, who costarred in 2013’s Her, have been photographed on several lunch dates and were even seen leaving a spa together in January.