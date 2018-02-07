Roman Polanski's Rape Victim Slams Quentin Tarantino for Saying She 'Wanted It': 'He Was Wrong'

Samantha Geimer says Quentin Tarantino was wrong to say that she wanted to have sex with Roman Polanski when he raped her at 13 years old in 1977.

Geimer recently spoke to The New York Daily News about the resurfaced audio of Tarantino’s interview with Howard Stern, where he is heard saying he didn’t believe Polanski had raped her, but had just had sex with a minor.

“He was wrong. I bet he knows it. I hope he doesn’t make an a– of himself and keep talking that way,” Geimer said. “I’m not upset, but I would probably feel better if he realizes now that he was wrong, after 15 years, after hearing the facts.”

Tarantino recently came under fire for the 2003 audio in which he’s heard saying Geimer “wanted to have it and dated the guy” when she was 13. The director doubled down when Stern and co-host Robin Quivers argued that it was wrong given her age: Geimer “was down with this,” Tarantino said. The director also said he doesn’t consider statutory rape as serious as rape, saying Polanski only “had sex with a minor. That’s not rape.”

“He is obviously incorrect. Hopefully by now he knows that it didn’t happen that way,” Geimer responded. “It’s not a big deal to me what people think. It doesn’t make a difference in my life. I know what happened. I do not need other people weighing in on what it’s like getting raped at 13.”

Polanski pled guilty to engaging in unlawful sexual intercourse in 1977 after Geimer accused the director of getting her drunk and giving her part of a quaalude. He went on to serve 42 days in jail due to the plea bargain but fled the U.S. when ordered to serve the remainder of his 90-day sentence.

The Oscar-winning director spoke out about that rape accusation in a rare interview with The Hollywood Reporter in October.

“As far as what I did: It’s over. I pleaded guilty,” Polanski said. “I went to jail. I came back to the United States to do it, people forget about that, or don’t even know. I then was locked up here [in Zurich] after this festival. So in the sum, I did about four or five times than what was promised to me.”

Tarantino hasn’t responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.