Former Bond Girl Jane Seymour 'Devastated' by Roger Moore's Death: 'He Taught Me About Work Ethic and Humility'

Actress Jane Seymour says she’s “devastated” over the death of her former James Bond castmate Roger Moore, who succumbed to cancer on Tuesday at age 89.

Seymour was one of many Bond girls during Moore’s tenure as 007, starring as Solitaire in 1973’s Live and Let Die.

“The first leading role I ever had as a Bond girl was such a new and frightening world and Roger held my hand and guided me through every process,” wrote Seymour, 66, on Instagram. “He taught me about work ethic and humility.”

She continued, “He was so funny, kind and thoughtful to everyone around him and in that Roger taught me what a movie star really was and should be.”

“Through his lifelong work with UNICEF he showed me the true meaning of being a humanitarian and giving back. He was my Bond.”

Alongside the emotional tribute, Seymour shared a photo of herself and Moore, which appears to have been taken in recent years.

Moore’s three children – Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian – announced Moore’s death through a statement shared on Twitter Tuesday.

“The love which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone,” the family said. “We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF which he considered to be his greatest achievement.”

The British actor will be laid to rest in a private funeral in Monaco, in accordance with his wishes.