Robin Williams: The Words We'll Never Forget

Whether he was portraying a teacher, a therapist or a genie, the late actor made us laugh, cry and think like no one else could

DEAD POETS SOCIETY (1989)

"Carpe. Carpe diem. Seize the day boys. Make your lives extraordinary."
– Williams, in his role as nonconformist English teacher John Keating

ALADDIN (1992)

"Genie, I'm gonna miss you."
– Aladdin, voiced by Scott Weinger

"Me too, Al."
– Williams, voicing Disney's irrepressibly charming Genie

GOOD WILL HUNTING (1997)

"You don't know about real loss because it only occurs when you've loved something more than you love yourself."
– Williams, in his role as Sean Maguire, therapist to Matt Damon's character

BICENTENNIAL MAN (1999)

"I believe in destiny. There must be a reason that I am as I am. There must be."
– Williams, in his role as Andrew Martin, an android who longs to be human

DEAD POETS SOCIETY (1989)

"No matter what anybody tells you, words and ideas can change the world."
– Williams, in his role as nonconformist English teacher John Keating

JACK (1996)

"Please don't worry so much. Because in the end, none of us have very long on this Earth. Life is fleeting."
– Williams, in his role as the rapidly aging Jack Powell

