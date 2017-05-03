Robin Williams' Final Movie, Absolutely Anything, Is Finally Coming to the U.S.

It has been nearly three years since the world lost Robin Williams. Now, his last film is finally making its way to the U.S.

Williams lent his dynamic voice to play a talking dog in Absolutely Anything, a British sci-fi comedy about a group of aliens who give a random human the power to do absolutely anything.

The movie premiered in the U.K. in August 2015, but will finally begin playing in American theaters on May 12.

Williams was found dead of an apparent suicide in August 2014 at his Tiburon, California, home. He was 63.In the wake of his death, Williams’ films, A Merry Friggin’ Christmas and Night at the Museum 3, were released posthumously.

Absolutely Anything is the last of William’s three final films to hit U.S. theaters.

The movie follows Simon Pegg’s character Neil, who is graced with the powers. Naturally, the average Joe decides to use his new abilities to give speaking abilities to his dog, Dennis.

Williams died just three weeks after completing the film, Deadline reports.