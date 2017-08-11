On the evening of Aug. 11, 2014, news broke that the actor died of an apparent suicide at age 63. He'd checked back into rehab in July to "fine-tune and focus on his continued commitment," according to his rep, but as Williams told Good Morning America in 2006, addiction never ends. "It's just there," he said. "It lays in wait for the time when you think, 'It's fine now, I'm OK.' Then, the next thing you know, it's not OK."