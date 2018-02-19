Robert Pattinson Says 'Dam' Breaking on Sexual Harassment in Hollywood is 'Pretty Amazing'

Robert Pattinson is glad people feel more confident in speaking out about sexual harassment.

The actor made the rounds at the Berlin Film Festival on Friday while he promoted the Western comedy Damsel. Pattinson, 31, weighed in on the #MeToo movement that has prompted men and women in all fields to open up about the prevalence of sexual harassment.

“If you feel that you’ve been wronged, and you feel that you don’t have the right to tell people about it and you feel that you’re being bullied into silence, it’s one of the most awful things in the world,” Pattinson said, according to Variety.

He continued, “So it’s amazing when any kind of dam breaks and people feel they’ve got the numbers to say, no, you’ll be safe to say whatever has happened to you. It’s pretty amazing.”

Robert Pattinson at the Berlin Film Festival BabiradPicture/REX/Shutterstock

Pattinson is the latest actor to speak in support of the movement against sexual harassment in Hollywood started after former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual assault and decades of other inappropriate behavior in articles in the New York Times and The New Yorker. Accusations against Kevin Spacey, former Amazon studio chief Roy Price, Jeffrey Tambor and others soon followed, leading to a reckoning across the industry.

RELATED VIDEO: Will Harvey Weinstein Scandal Change Things for Women and Sexual Harassment in Hollywood?

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

In response, more than 300 actresses, writers and producers signed an open letter on New Year’s Day that officially launched the Time’s Up initiative. Time’s Up aims to fight sexual harassment across all industries and has set up a legal defense fun that has collected more than $21 million in donations.