It’s not quite a dog’s life in Robert Pattinson‘s upcoming film, Good Things.

The actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, where he joked about a deleted scene that is definitely NSFW.

Pattinson, 31, plays the role of Connie, a New Yorker who will go to all sorts of measures to save his brother and resorts to robbing banks. The actor revealed that his character also happens to have an affinity for dogs, putting Pattinson in a tricky situation on set.

“Oh, God, I don’t know if I can say this. There’s a lot of things in this movie which really cross the line of reality. It’s not even on the line, it’s way beyond the line,” Pattinson said. “There was initially this scene — I don’t think I should say this — but it’s like, my character, Connie, has this affinity with dogs. He thinks he is a dog in a previous life and he thinks he has control over animals and stuff.”

A drug dealer then busts into the room where Pattinson’s character is performing a sexual act on the dog.

The Twilight star burst into laughter when recounting the scene to hot Jimmy Kimmel, saying that the “director was like, ‘Just do it for real, man! Don’t be a p–!’ And then the dog’s owner was like, ‘Well, he’s a breeder, I mean, you can.’ He’s like, ‘You just gotta massage the inside of his thighs.’”

In the end they went with a more staged approach.

“I didn’t agree to do the real one, so we made a fake red rocket,” he revealed. “It was fun. It’ll be on the DVD extras.”

“Wow, Hollywood is a great place folks. It really is. If you get a chance to send your kids to film school,” Kimmel teased.

The indie drama received a six-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival, ET reported, and hits select theaters Aug. 11.