Robert Pattinson Out and About After Finally Addressing His Engagement to FKA twigs

After teasing the status of his relationship with FKA twigs, Robert Pattinson headed out solo in New York City.

The Twilight alum was spotted hiding his face with a cap and sunglasses as he left his hotel on Tuesday. He wore a black jacket over a denim button-down shirt and jeans, sporting an orange backpack.

The outing comes hours after the actor coyly said he and twigs were “kind of” engaged on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show. Pattinson, 31, proposed to the singer in early 2015 – just a few months after they were first photographed together.

Pattinson said he prefers to keep his personal life private in order to protect both twigs and their relationship.

“It’s one of the most frustrating things in the world, you want to be able to [be more open], but it’s literally like, you get stuck in this position but you have to make this decision whether you want to let the crazy people in,” said the actor. “I mean basically, for whatever reason with Twilight – I don’t know whether it is a specific thing with the audience – there’s like a crack group of crazies that think every single decision you’re making is either creating some kind of conspiracy…”

“So you kind of think, like, to protect it, I want to create a big boundary,” said Pattinson.

The couple have previously been candid about the online bullying that twigs, 29, has dealt with since going public with the Twilight star.

Relationship status aside, Pattinson couldn’t help but chime in when Stern praised twigs, agreeing, “she’s amazing” and gushing that “she’s like super talented.”