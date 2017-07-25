Robert Pattinson Says He and FKA twigs Are 'Kind Of' Engaged 2 Years After He Popped the Question

Are there still wedding bells in Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs‘ future?

The actor said that he and FKA twigs are “kind of” engaged while appearing on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show this week, noting that he prefers to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

Pattinson, 31, proposed to the singer in early 2015 – just a few months after they were first photographed together – but a source told PEOPLE in August of that year that the wedding had been postponed.

In November 2016, the Good Time star feigned confusion when PEOPLE asked directly about his pending wedding, saying, “Planning what now?”

The couple have previously been candid about the online bullying that twigs, 29, has dealt with since going public with the Twilight star.

Pattinson elaborated on the issue to Stern, saying, “I mean basically, for whatever reason with Twilight – I don’t know whether it is a specific thing with the audience – there’s like a crack group of crazies that think every single decision you’re making is either creating some kind of conspiracy…”

“So you kind of think, like, to protect it, I want to create a big boundary,” said Pattinson.

In general, he called deciding what to share about his life and what to keep private from fans “one of the most frustrating things in the world.”

Relationship status aside, Pattinson couldn’t help but chime in when Stern praised twigs, agreeing, “she’s amazing” and gushing that “she’s like super talented.”

RELATED VIDEO: You’ve Got to See FKA Twigs’s Naked Engagement Pic

The actor also discussed his Twilight days, revealing that he went head-to-head with producers over his teen vampire character Edward Cullen.

Pattinson saw Cullen as “incredibly serious all of the time,” but the crew wanted the character to be “happy and having fun” in his romance with Bella Swan (the actor’s real life ex, Kristen Stewart).

“I remember the producers giving me the copy of the book, and every single instance where my character smiled and stuff they’d highlighted everything,” Pattinson told Stern. “I got a different color highlighter and highlighted every time he frowned.”

Pattinson’s management team intervened, telling Pattinson he had to follow directions.

“I thought I was pretty safe,” he explained, adding, “And [the producers] were like you’ve got to do the opposite of what you’re doing now or you’re going to get fired today.”