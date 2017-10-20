Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs Split — But Might Get Back Together: 'That’s the Girl He Wants to Marry'

Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs have called it quits — for now.

The couple, who were engaged in early 2015, have split after more than two years together, a source tells PEOPLE.

“They did break up,” says the source. “It was very recent.”

According to the source, distance and time apart played a major part in their decision to call it quits.

“He is on a press tour and she is working on her new album. And I think it’s timing,” says the source. “They’ve been all over the place. They have not seen each other in probably two months.”

“It wasn’t vicious,” adds the source.

But despite the split, Pattinson and twigs haven’t closed the door on a possible reconciliation.

“I think they will eventually get back together,” says the source. “He still loves her and I think that’s the girl he wants to marry.”

In fact, twigs (né Tahliah Debrett Barnett) still has her engagement ring.

“It’s not out of the realm of possibility that they could get back together and it’s more like they are taking a break,” says the source. “It’s not like he asked for the ring. She still has it.”

Pattinson, 31, and twigs, 29, were first photographed hanging out together with friends in 2014 — fueling rumors of a romance. Just a few months later, the relationship was undeniable when the Twilight star arrived at the singer’s first sold-out concert with a beautiful bouquet of roses.

The pair were a private couple, keeping a low profile for most of their time together. Their first official public appearance was in late 2016 at the LA Dance Annual Gala.

Pattinson popped the question in 2015 — and the news of their engagement accidentally slipped to the press by rapper T-Pain, who told Vulture the musician may not contribute to his new album because “she’s engaged now.”

Sources later confirmed to PEOPLE that the engagement was real — but in August 2015, insiders revealed to PEOPLE the wedding had been postponed. By November of 2016, Pattinson feigned confusion when asked how planning was going for their pending nuptials, telling PEOPLE, “Planning what now?” In late July, Pattinson said that he and twigs were “kind of” engaged during an interview on Howard Stern’s Sirius-XM show — adding that “she’s amazing” and “super talented.” When asked by GQ if he was getting married in an interview for the September cover, Pattinson responded with a noncommittal “eh.”

Prior to his relationship with twigs, Patterson dated Kristen Stewart.

He made headlines in August when he was spotted having dinner in Los Angeles with Katy Perry and a group of friends — though a source close to the actor told PEOPLE the two were “just friends.”

“They’re super cuddly always,” the insider said. “They’ve known each other forever.”