Robert Pattinson Says He and FKA twigs Are 'Kind Of' Engaged 2 Years After He Popped the Question
Movies
A Look Back at Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs’ Private Relationship
A timeline of the low-key romance between Twilight star Robert Pattinson and recording artist FKA twigs
By Liam Berry
Posted on
Pattinson's First Public Romance
After starring in the YA movie juggernaut Twilight, Robert Pattinson, 31, became a household name practically overnight—and nobody could get enough of his on-and off-screen romance with costar Kristen Stewart, 27.
After their fateful split, Pattinson was largely low-key about his romantic life until...
New Beginnings...
Spotted! In August 2014 Pattinson and FKA twigs, 29, (real name Tahliah Barnett) were seen hanging out with friends in NYC and rumors spread that the two were dating.
Boyfriend of the Year?
Just a few months later, the relationship was undeniable. Pattinson arrived at twigs' first soldout concert with a beautiful bouquet of roses. Here they are, photographed shortly after a smitten Pattinson greeted her backstage.
Engaged!
Just six months after they started dating, rapper T-Pain let slip that the nascent couple were actually engaged. He later claimed it was an April Fool's prank, but sources later confirmed to PEOPLE that the engagement was real.
A Private Pair
After the news of their engagement broke, the couple kept a very low profile and dodged press during their limited public appearances.
Going Strong
The couple's appearance at the LA Dance Annual Gala in late 2016 squashed breakup rumors and kicked off a series of high-profile appearances for the stunning couple.
Forces of Fashion
Following a few other award show, premiere and charity benefit appearances, the couple looked stunning at the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Met this May.
Must Love Dogs
Most recently, Pattinson confirmed to Howard Stern that he and twigs are still "kind of" engaged. The relationship seems to be going strong, because here he is playing with her dog just this month.
