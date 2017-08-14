Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs are still going strong.

Despite recent photos of the 29-year-old English singer touring Ibiza with French male model Brieuc Breitenstein, a source tells PEOPLE that the couple are “definitely still together.”

Twigs (née Tahliah Debrett Barnett) has been dating Pattinson, 31, since 2014. In late July, the actor made headlines when he told Howard Stern that they are “kind of” engaged after he proposed to the singer in early 2015.

When asked by GQ if he was getting married in an interview for the September cover, Pattinson responded with a noncommittal “eh.”

Rumors of a split were heightened when the Twilight star was spotted having dinner in Los Angeles with Katy Perry and a group of friends earlier this month. A source close to Pattinson told PEOPLE the two were “just friends.”

“They’re super cuddly always,” the insider said. “They’ve known each other forever.”

Twigs and Breitenstein also seemed close while sightseeing on the Spanish island, with the two talking closely at one point, Breitenstein resting his lips on her head.

Pattinson told Stern he prefers to keep his personal life private in order to protect both twigs and their relationship.

“It’s one of the most frustrating things in the world, you want to be able to [be more open], but it’s literally like, you get stuck in this position but you have to make this decision whether you want to let the crazy people in,” said the actor. “I mean basically, for whatever reason with Twilight – I don’t know whether it is a specific thing with the audience – there’s like a crack group of crazies that think every single decision you’re making is either creating some kind of conspiracy…”

“So you kind of think, like, to protect it, I want to create a big boundary,” said Pattinson.

The couple have previously been candid about the online bullying that twigs, 29, has dealt with since going public with the Twilight star.

Relationship status aside, Pattinson couldn’t help but chime in when Stern praised twigs, agreeing, “she’s amazing” and gushing that “she’s like super talented.”