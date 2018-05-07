Robert Downey Jr. Reveals Five Original Avengers Got Matching Tattoos

Avengers assemble!

Robert Downey Jr. has revealed that he and five out of six of the original Avengers got matching tattooos.

“Five of the original six Avengers got a tattoo,” Robert Downey Jr. exclusively told EW. “And the sixth was the tattoo artist, who gave it to five of us, the one who opted out being Mark Ruffalo. It was (Scarlett) Johansson’s idea, and she and (Chris) Evans did it in New York. Then, their New York guy, Josh Lord, who is amazing, flew out to LA, he did me, did (Jeremy) Renner, and then we just bullied (Chris) Hemsworth into doing it, and he got it.

“And each one of us drew a line on the artist with his own tattoo gun and it was a total massacre. Each of us contributed to giving the tattoo artist the sixth tattoo that he designed for us. By the way, he’s got another one on him that Scarlett did, which is beautiful, which is crazy, because the line she drew on him, which was just supposed to be a straight line, looked like a lightning bolt. It was a mess.”

The Iron Man actor, 53, shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram Monday showing off the new body art.

Renner also shared photos from the outing on Instagram Monday, sharing one video of himself tattooing Lord’s leg.

“Brave man to allow all the @avengers the opportunity to ink @joshualord what a killer day,” he captioned.

Lord posted photos and videos from the day to his Instagram account as well, writing in one group shot with the actors, “Oh man!!! I can finally post this!!! It’s revealed by the man himself! Avengers Assemble!!! Thank you all for the best time ever.”

In another photo with Downey Jr, he wrote, “The Godfather of the OG Avengers. Working with this man was a childhood dream come true, and a great honor. He is kind, hilarious, sincere and brilliant. Plus he’s wearing our new East Side Ink t-shirt! ”

Lord has worked with a number of celebrities including Cate Blanchett, Jaimie Alexander, Susan Sarandon and even Johansson, who owes her back tattoo to the artist.

Avengers: Infinity Wars is in theaters now.