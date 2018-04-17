Robert De Niro Doesn’t Know What Dogs Are on Jimmy Fallon: ‘I Don’t Trust Things That Lay Eggs’

Robert De Niro may be one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, but that doesn’t mean he knows everything.

The co-founder of the Tribeca Film Festival stopped by the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday where Jimmy Fallon introduced him to an exotic creature — a dog. The two were walking down a hallway behind the stage when they ran into staffers holding an adorable Labradoodle puppy.

“What’s that?” De Niro asks Fallon. “Usually a rabbit’s not so big.”

But when Fallon tells him it’s a dog, De Niro is hilariously confused.

“What’s a dog?” the Taxi Driver star replies, leading Fallon to ask if he’s heard of animals before. “Of course I’ve heard of animals, do you think I’m an idiot? I know what animals are. Have you seen every animal?”

The actor, 74, had a funny reason for not wanting to pet the pup: “I don’t trust things that lay eggs,” he says. Fallon finally convinces De Niro to hold the pet in the sketch and it’s all kinds of adorable.

The Tribeca Film Festival kicks off April 18 and runs until April 29 in New York City. De Niro will be participating in a special talk with actor and costar Bradley Cooper Saturday, April 21.