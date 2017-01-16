Watch the Trailer for Ricky Harris' Final Film Check Point — as Costars Pay Tribute to Late Comedian

Comedian Ricky Harris‘ last film, Check Point, finally has a trailer, and for his costars, it couldn’t be more bittersweet.

Harris, who died of a heart attack in December at the age of 54, left an indelible impression on everyone he met, actor William Forsythe tells PEOPLE.

“He had this way about him — such humility,” he says of his costar. “We met on set and he came over and was so respectful. The way he presented himself was impressive. We had an instant bond — it took place right there on camera.”

Forsythe stars as The Sheriff in the upcoming film about a terrifying invasion on American soil — watch the action-packed trailer above — and he vividly recalls the moment he heard of his costar’s death.

“I was heartbroken,” he says. “It seems like the really great people leave us sooner — it’s the sweethearts.”

Harris’ other costar, WWE pro wrestler Bill Goldberg, tells PEOPLE he and the Everybody Hates Chris actor hit it off on set.

“We had an immediate camaraderie,” he says. “I was devastated and sad when I heard he’d passed away.”

The Shield actor Kenny Johnson, who plays a local vagrant in Check Point, tells PEOPLE he’d known Harris before they worked together on that film.

“He had this old ’65 Ford in perfect condition,” he recalls. “He was just the coolest guy in the world. Working with him all these years later, it was full circle.”

Johnson details Harris’ desire to make his mark in the film industry, saying Harris was “still busting his a– to work as a film actor,” and describes how he was crushed to learn of his friend’s death.

“It hit home, when he passed. I kept sending messages,” he says. “He talked about going out on tour, doing comedy because he wanted to be a good dad. Tears just came.”

In Check Point, Harris’ last film role, the late actor played a former U.S. Army veteran who helps foil a plot to attack the U.S. government. The film touches on difficult topics, such as war veterans and PTSD. Of the film and Harris’ portrayal, Johnson says he hopes people love it as much as the late actor did.

“I think he’s a guy who wanted to give,” Johnson says. “He’s intense, serious and he got to be an action hero at the end. I feel blessed I got to be in the last film he did.”

Check Point opens in select theaters on Jan. 20.