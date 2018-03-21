Ricki Lake lit up with joy when she saw how viewers reacted to the SXSW premiere of her latest project, the documentary Weed the People.

“The response has been amazing,” she tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “It’s a film that means so much to me.”

The doc was coproduced by her ex-husband Christian Evans before he killed himself at age 45 in 2017 following a long battle with bipolar disorder. Evans, a jewelry designer, had access to medical marijuana during his struggle, and wanted to use Weed the People to help advocate for its legalization.

“There’s a stigma to medical marijuana,” says Lake, 49. “There really shouldn’t be. [Christian] was searching for medication to help him with his issues.”

The film follows parents who obtained cannabis oil from underground sources in an attempt to treat their children’s cancer. Weed the People questions why cannabis oil isn’t more accessible if it truly is saving lives all over the country.

“This is the best legacy he could leave,” says Lake, whose 2007 documentary The Business of Being Born spotlighted childbirth and midwifery. “I’ll miss him every day for the rest of my life, but I’m so proud he left this film behind.”