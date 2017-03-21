Richard Short on the 'Good Advice' Costar Bill Paxton Shared on the Set of Training Day

Even if their time together on set was limited, Bill Paxton left an indelible mark on his costars.

Richard Short, 41, who stars in the Canadian series Mary Kills People, recently spoke with PEOPLE Now about his time with Paxton while making a cameo on CBS’ Training Day, which starred the late actor.

“Bill was the first person to welcome me to the set,” Short revealed.

“I was only on that job for two days, and he spent the whole two days talking my ear off, telling me about everyone on set, cast, crew and really welcomed me aboard,” he added. “He was a fabulous guy, from what I hear from everyone else.”

Paxton died of a stroke last month after complications arose during heart surgery to replace a valve and correct an aortic aneurysm.

According to the death certificate, Paxton had surgery on Feb. 14 and died 11 days later, on the 25th, after suffering a stroke. He was 61.

Asked if Paxton imparted any advice during their short time together, Short said he told him not to get caught up in the Hollywood circus, and to “keep his head down” and “lay low.”

“It was good advice,” Short added.