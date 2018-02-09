Richard Pryor’s Daughter Slams His Widow as a 'Bottom Feeder' for Marlon Brando Sex Claims

Richard Pryor‘s widow may have confirmed Quincy Jones’ allegations that the late comedian had a sexual relationship with Oscar-winning actor Marlon Brando, but one of Pryor’s daughters has different things to say.

Rain Pryor, who is one of Pryor’s seven children from six different relationships, posted an impassioned post about her father on Facebook Thursday night, disputing the Brando sexual affair story and slamming both Jones and Pryor’s widow as a “bottom feeders.”

Jones was first to allege that the legendary duo had a sexual relationship, telling Vulture in a wide-ranging interview published Wednesday that Brando would “f— anything. Anything! He’d f— a mailbox. James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye.”

On Wednesday, Pryor’s widow Jennifer confirmed the rumor, telling TMZ that her late husband was always open about his bisexuality with friends and would not be ashamed that the relationship was revealed publicly. She also said the comedy icon wrote about sleeping with men extensively in diaries, which she says she plans to release later this year.

“It was the ’70s! Drugs were still good, especially Quaaludes,” Jennifer said. “If you did enough cocaine, you’d f— a radiator and send it flowers in the morning.”

She also noted that she thinks Pryor would be having a good laugh if he heard Jones had spread the news.

But Rain — the daughter of Pryor and his second wife, Shelley Bonus — wasn’t laughing.

“All you who touted Faux News and preach about wanting blacks to be represented in a great light and then posted Q’s interview are irrelevant and full of your own BS,” Rain, 48, wrote. “Q, was once a brilliant music producer who is losing his mind, and decided to garner publicity for himself with a sensationalized interview; and because y’all think and equate Fame and Money with decency, you ate it up like thirsty dogs, as he spewed out a lie about my father who’s not here to defend himself.”

“Then on top of it all, my dad’s so called widow validated it, because she needs to keep legitimizing herself and tarnish our dad even after he’s dead,” Rain continued.

Rain ended her note, letting her fans know that she wouldn’t be putting up with hearing the news, and would be “getting my millions the correct way, with integrity!!!!”

“Y’all so thirsty and LOVE THEM but ever know the real source or full story, and you’re gonna wonder how 45 became president? WAKE UP!!!” she wrote.

“So read this, I don’t need you as a fan or a friend. I don’t need anyone in my life that thinks a sensationalized interview is relevant and ‘incredibly well done,’ ” Rain added. “People who lie or share information to raise themselves up are bottom feeders no matter how much money or influence they have. Wrong is still wrong!!! #GTFOH.”

