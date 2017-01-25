Richard Perry on His Split from Jane Fonda: 'We’re Just Starting a New Chapter'

Richard Perry and Jane Fonda have split, but there’s no bad blood between the former couple.

“It is true that Jane and I have decided to live apart,” Perry, 74, confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE. “However, while separations run rampant in this town, often filled with negativity, ours is just the opposite.”

He added, “We continue to maintain a close friendship and care deeply about each other. Jane has rededicated herself to activism and I am finishing my memoirs. So all is well with the Fonda-Perry relationship. We’re just starting a new chapter.”

A source confirmed the actress, 79, and music producer split after eight years together on Tuesday, adding the breakup was “very amicable.”

Fonda and Perry started dating in 2009 and fell in love while he helped her recover from a knee surgery. In a video interview for Oprah.com, the actress says that she went to L.A. “to get a new knee and ended up with a new lover.” The two can be seen dancing at the end of the video after Fonda gives a tour of the home they shared at the time.

The former couple have moved out of their five-bedroom Beverly Hills house and listed it for sale. Fonda even made an accompanying video to go along with the house listing, in which she describes the moment she knew it was perfect for her and Perry.

The Grace & Frankie actress, who never wed Perry, has been married three times — to director Roger Vadim, activist Tom Hayden and CNN founder Ted Turner.

Fonda will be presenting the Life Achievement Award alongside Dolly Parton to her Grace & Frankie costar Lily Tomlin at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 29. The three costarred together in the 1980 movie 9 to 5.