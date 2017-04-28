Richard Kind and Paul Schneider Help Nespresso Find the Newest Talent in Film — Watch the Winning Short!

One young filmmaker just got the trip of a lifetime.

Nespresso launched a countrywide program to find the next generation of filmmakers with its Nespresso Talent contest — and Andrea Marshall is the newly crowned winner. Marshall, who lives in Hawaii, was flown out to New York for the Tribeca Film Festival along with two other finalists. Her short was picked as the winner at a screening Thursday night at the Roxy Hotel by a panel of judges that included Richard Kind and Paul Schneider.

Titled Growing, Marshall used the theme of “the power to…” and animated a poem while using her little sister as her actress. She kept the short film under a minute long — perfectly optimized for social media — and filmed in her hometown of Oahu. Marshall will now travel to France for the Cannes Film Festival, where she’ll screen her short again and work with respected filmmakers. (Watch her short below.)

The other finalists — Abish Martin and Andrew Ryan — also screened their short films and took wildly different approaches. Martin went for a showcase of her painter friend’s talent and incorporated the beauty of Hawaii, while Ryan tapped his girlfriend to portray a fictional character who sells hallucinogenic flowers in the California desert.

Nespresso also got into the short-film game recently with its new ad starring brand ambassador George Clooney. The hilarious commercial shows Clooney traveling through time and different iconic movies on his way to get a refreshing cup of coffee.