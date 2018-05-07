Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva Throw Wedding Party — Including Tibetan Monks! — on Cinco de Mayo

Richard Gere and new wife Alejandra Silva are keeping the celebration going.

Gere and Silva threw a wedding party on Saturday to celebrate their marriage with family and close friends.

The intimate gathering was held at Gere’s estate in Pound Ridge, New York. Guests — including chef Eric Ripert and composer Bette Sussman, who performed — arrived around 5 p.m. for the festive bash, which happened to fall on Cinco de Mayo.

A source told PEOPLE that Gere, a Buddhist, welcomed several Tibetan monks to the celebration. Silva is also a Buddhist, having converted to the religion after hitting it off with the Pretty Woman star.

“I was born Catholic, but converted to Buddhism two years ago,” Silva told Spain’s ABC newspaper in 2015. “I think it was already inside of me. I believe in reincarnation so that’s why I think I was Buddhist before realizing it.”

Actress Saundra Santiago was also in attendance and praised the bride in a sweet Instagram post. “So my friend married this beautiful soulful & wonderful woman tonight! #Alejandragere #spanishbeauty #greatweddings #love,” she wrote alongside a selfie.

“The great writer & friend, Jonathan Cott & I at our dear friend’s wedding,” Santiago captioned another post.

Santiago also shared details about the night’s entertainment, writing, “The great Bette Sussman & I about to perform at my friend’s wedding. #bettesussman #whitneyhouston #cindylauper #bettemidler #carlysimon Yes, she played for all these gals! #greatmusicians #womenwhorock.”

With the clock ticking down to the party on Saturday, Silva expressed her joy with a photo of prayer flags on Instagram, writing in part, “The day has come… so very excited!!”

A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE the two tied the knot “weeks and weeks ago” in a civil ceremony.

Gere, 68, and Silva, 35, first started dating in 2014. Spanish magazine HOLA! first reported the news of their marriage.

“They’re so comfortable with each other, have fun together and are looking forward to their future together,” the source told PEOPLE.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva Gabriel Maseda/NurPhoto via Getty

Silva, who is a publicist and activist, previously opened up to HOLA! about her relationship with the Pretty Woman star.

“I was a little lost, without light, and knowing him gave meaning to my life,” she said. “It was feeling that someone was reaching out and showing me my true path.”

This is Gere’s third marriage. He first tied the knot with supermodel Cindy Crawford, who he was married to from 1991 to 1995. The actor later welcomed his only son, 17-year-old Homer, with his second wife, Carey Lowell. Lowell and Gere married in 2002 before a contentious divorce that was finalized in 2016 after separating in 2013.

For Silva, this marks her second marriage after welcoming 5-year-old son Albert in 2012 with then-husband Govind Friedland, a mining executive, according to HOLA!