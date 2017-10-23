Renee Zellweger to Play Judy Garland in Biopic About Icon's Last Years

The tragic end to Judy Garland’s glamorous life is getting the screen treatment.

Renee Zellweger is set to star as the icon in Judy, a biopic about Garland’s final concerts in London in 1968, according to Variety. Filming will reportedly start in February 2018 in the British capital.

The movie will follow the Wizard of Oz actress as she heads to London for a five-week tour and explore her fragile state at the time. According to the outlet, the movie will also focus on her management problems and her various relationships.

The script, written by The Crown‘s Tom Edge, is said to cast into doubt whether the legend should’ve been touring at all due to her exhaustion and emotional instability.

British stage director Rupert Goold will direct the biopic.

Garland died of an accidental barbiturate overdose months after the tour ended in June 1969 in London. She was 47.

Zellweger recently headlined the comedy Bridget Jones’s Baby. She also stars in the drama Same Kind of Different as Me, which opened Friday.