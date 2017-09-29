See Renée Zellweger’s Dark Hairstyle for Her New Film Same Kind of Different As Me

Different indeed! Renée Zellweger sports a brunette do in her latest film, Same Kind of Different As Me, based on Ron Hall, Denver Moore and Lynn Vincent’s bestselling memoir of the same name.

The typically blonde actress, 48, plays the wife of international art dealer Rob (Greg Kinnear), who is struggling to save their marriage after he cheats. In hopes of moving one step closer to repairing the damage, Zellweger, as the pious Deborah, requests her husband volunteer at an inner city homeless shelter where they meet an underprivileged man (Djimon Hounsou) she believes will change their lives. As a result, Deborah asks Rob to bond with him.

“You want to be my friend?” Hounsou as Denver skeptically asks Rob in the trailer. “I’m going to have to think about that.”

Zellweger has also been showing her charitable side off-screen. The Texas native visited animal rescue organization Houston Pets Alive! after Hurricane Harvey struck to help with recovery efforts.

“She had already been there for a couple of hours, totally incognito,” the rescue’s founder Andrea Birkelbach told TODAY Sept. 21, explaining that she originally hadn’t noticed Zellweger. “She was here four days literally cleaning crates, doing laundry and walking the dogs.”

The Oscar winner also helped out at Austin Pets Alive! and returned to Los Angeles with eight dogs she promised to find homes.

Along with The Whole Truth and Bridget Jones’s Baby, Same Kind of Different marks one of Zellweger’s first films since taking a six-year hiatus from acting.

“When you have nothing to go home to, no one to celebrate these things with, it’s time to maybe reassess and figure out what you’re not doing right,” she told PEOPLE last year. “I had made so many promises to myself about things that I wanted to explore, things I wanted to try, and how I would like to grow as a person that I had made no time for. And I thought, ‘That’s enough.’”

Same Kind Of Different As Me hits theaters Oct. 20.