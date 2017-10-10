Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe to Make Official Entrance into Society at Famed Debutante Ball in Paris

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe‘s daughter Ava will be making her introduction into society!

The 18-year-old look-alike of her famous mother is scheduled to debut at le Bal des Débutantes in Paris on Nov. 25, according to the organization, which confirmed the news to Vanity Fair.

Ava, who’s one of six American debutantes out of a total of 20, will wear a gown by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture, and will be accompanied by her escort, Maharaja Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur.

Witherspoon and Phillippe’s oldest child will follow in the footsteps of previous celebrity children including Robert Kennedy Jr.’s daughter, Kyra Kennedy, Larry David’s daughter, Romy David, Sylvester Stallone‘s daughter Sophia Rose Stallone as well as Bruce Willis and Demi Moore‘s daughters Scout and Tallulah Willis.

Launched in 1992 by Ophélie Renouard, the debutante ball invites young women from around the world who come from notable families.

In September, Ava celebrated with her mother at the 2017 Emmy Awards where Witherspoon’s Big Little Lies took home five Emmys in total, including the award for outstanding limited series.

“Your kindness, grace, intelligence and humor never cease to amaze me. I love you and your huge heart and I feel so lucky that I get to be your mom,” the actress said in a touching Instagram post for her daughter’s 18th birthday in early September.

While the mother-daughter pair may look like sisters, many people also apparently think the teen’s father is her brother.

“My daughter gets embarrassed sometimes by the fact that I do look so young and I get mistaken for her brother sometimes,” Phillippe said during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden last year. “Which repulses her! Like, absolutely repulses her that anyone could mistake me for her brother.”