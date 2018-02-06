Reese Witherspoon Says 'Relatable' Oprah Loves Margaritas and Having a 'Good Time'

Oprah Winfrey is just like the rest of us, according to Reese Witherspoon.

The actress and media mogul is featured on the cover of the latest issue of the WSJ. Magazine, and Witherspoon, her costar in A Wrinkle in Time, gushed to the outlet about how exciting it was to work together.

Despite Winfrey’s larger than life persona, Witherspoon said the former TV host was refreshingly down to earth. “We had at least four hours doing hair and makeup every day, and Oprah could have had her own trailer,” the actress said.

“But she decided she wanted to do it with Mindy [Kaling] and myself,” she explained.

And the bonding continued outside of the hair and makeup trailer. “She really is like your best friend,” Witherspoon added. “She’s relatable, she loves to have a good time, she loves to drink a margarita.”

Winfrey also said she had a blast working with her two famous costars. “I can’t remember the last time I had that much fun,” she told the magazine. “We were fired up. We were alive in that trailer every morning. Reese was the DJ, playing all this old Southern blues music. We listened to more Sam Cooke than I’ve heard since I was a kid.”

Witherspoon and Winfrey share country roots, with the former talk show host moving to the actress’ native Nashville as a teenager. “I think Southern girls have a thing,” Winfrey said.

The duo first met on The Oprah Winfrey Show back when Witherspoon was promoting her film Walk the Line. The actress told the magazine she was not immune to Winfrey’s famous ability to get emotional reactions out of her guests.

“She completely Oprah-Showed me!” Witherspoon admitted. “I burst into tears talking about my high school English teacher.”

WSJ. Magazine’s March Women’s Style issue is on newsstands Feb. 17. It marks Editor-In-Chief Kristina O’Neill’s fifth anniversary issue.

A Wrinkle in Time is out March 9.