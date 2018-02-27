Cool Mom or Coolest Mom: Reese Witherspoon Brings Son and Daughter to A Wrinkle in Time Premiere

So what if it was a school night?

Reese Witherspoon brought two very special dates to Monday’s premiere of her new movie, A Wrinkle in Time, at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles: look-alike daughter Ava Phillippe, 18, and son Deacon, 14.

The 41-year-old actress, sporting a shimmering red gown with her blonde locks down in loose waves, posed alongside Ava on the blue carpet. Her daughter wore her hair in a similar fashion but opted for a simple black dress with strappy heels.

Although Deacon missed the photo op, he made appearances in both Witherspoon and Ava’s Instagram stories. Wearing a black suit jacket and white button-up shirt — sans tie — Deacon waved to the camera while his mom took a video.

“Who read the book?” the Big Little Lies star asked, to which both her children raised their hands.

She followed up, “What’s A Wrinkle in Time?”

“A book!” her two children with ex Ryan Phillippe announced in unison, making Witherspoon chuckle at the obvious answer.

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe and Deacon Phillippe Reese Witherspoon Instagram

Ava and Deacon Phillippe Ava Phillippe Instagram

The teen also gave a soft smile for a selfie with his older sister.

“Siblings!” Ava captioned the shot from a car. “all dressed up for @wrinkleintime premier!”

RELATED VIDEO: Mindy Kaling Attends Her First Public Event Since Becoming a Mom — and It’s Magical!

Witherspoon, who plays Mrs. Whatsit in the film adaptation of the popular children’s novel that also stars Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling, told Entertainment Tonight that although her 5-year-old son Tennessee wasn’t at the premiere, he’s also a big fan of the story.

“He’s asleep, but he would be here,” she explained to ET. “He’s gonna see the movie the minute it opens. He’s so excited.”

RELATED: See All the Times Reese Witherspoon Has Twinned with Her Kids

Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon Courtesy Draper James

Witherspoon recently opened up about her tight relationship with Ava, with whom she recently modeled her Draper James Spring 2018 collection, on her Love, Reese blog.

“There is nothing like the love I have for my daughter,” the actress said. “We share every emotion with each other, our hopes, and dreams.”

And Ava returns the feeling.

“I love being around my mom, and this shoot was an opportunity to have fun and support her work as a female entrepreneur,” Ava said.

“She also brings a lot of comfort and positive energy with her to work, and I think it’s inspiring to see her personal relationships with everybody on set,” she continued. “I had a great time being a part of the shoot with the bonus of having even more mother/daughter pictures!”