Reese Witherspoon Poses for Sweet and Snowy Snap with Husband Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon has got her husband to keep her warm this winter!

The Big Little Lies actress took advantage of some wintery weather to share a sweet moment with her husband of six years, talent agent Jim Toth, on Sunday.

“The mountains are calling…❄️⛷❤️,” Witherspoon wrote alongside a picture of the happy couple taking in their majestic surroundings.

And Witherspoon couldn’t help sharing how “excited for snow” she was on Saturday, as she posted a video on her Instagram Story that appeared to show the actress traveling to the wintery location on a plane.

Later, after arriving at her “winter wonderland,” Witherspoon commented that the landscape was “so pretty.”

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Shortly after their 5th wedding anniversary in 2016, the Home Again actress opened up to PEOPLE about some of her husband’s best qualities.

“He’s an incredible man, a wonderful organizer, a great leader. He knows how to get people together,” she said, adding that “He’s very patient and funny with the kids. And he really encourages them to see the humor in life.”

The couple share a 5-year-old son named Tennessee. Witherspoon also has two children — daughter Ava Phillippe, 18, and son Deacon Phillippe, 14 —with ex Ryan Phillippe.

Witherspoon also told PEOPLE what a quality date for the couple would likely consist of.

“Going to a nice dinner and not having to wake up at the crack of dawn with the kids,” she said. “That’s nice.”