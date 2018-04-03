Reese Witherspoon Had Her Own Jeopardy Category and You Know All the Answers

Reese Witherspoon: Oscar-winning actress, Emmy-winning producer, mother of three, Draper James founder, philanthropist, and now… Jeopardy category.

On Monday’s all-new episode of the iconic syndicated game show, the films of Witherspoon’s three-decade career were used as the basis for an entire category during the game’s first round.

Of course, for Witherspoon fans like Jeopardy contestant Emily, the category was extreme easy. So it shouldn’t come as any surprise that it was the first category to be cleared in the game. Only one question — about the film that earned Witherspoon her Best Actress Oscar — stumped contestant Daniel. (Perhaps he was rooting for Felicity Huffman in Transamerica that year).

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Just Made Us Do a Double-Take — See the Other Times She’s Twinned with Her Kids

Reese Witherspoon

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon & Adam Rippon Finally Meet: ‘The Relationship the World’s Been Waiting For’

Witherspoon has a lot to celebrate these days.

Last month, she turned 42 and marked the occasion by blowing out the candles on a beautiful cake with blue icing and star-shaped candles.

“Cake for breakfast, anyone? Thank you for all the sweet birthday wishes! Feeling so much love today! I’m one lucky gal,” the star captioned a photo of herself and son Tennessee, 5, as they gathered around the sweet treat.