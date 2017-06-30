Reese Witherspoon Heats Up Summer in a Black Swimsuit and Orange Fur Coat for Steamy Photo Shoot

Leave it to Reese Witherspoon to make stilettos and an orange fur coat seem like appropriate pool attire.

The actress, 41, showed off her beach body in a low-cut black swimsuit, complete with ankle-strap heels and a flowing, orange and white-striped fur coat, for a photo shoot Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Despite the typically warm summer weather in Los Angeles (today reached into the low 80s in parts of the city), Witherspoon rocked the long coat, looking photogenic even as makeup artists attended to her touchups.

Later in the day, Witherspoon posted a photo on Instagram of an adorable dinner date with her two sons, Deacon Phillippe, 13, and Tennessee James Toth, 4.

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 29, 2017 at 10:27am PDT

“My lovely dinner dates at the best pizza place in LA!” she captioned. “Thanks @pizzana_la for the delicious 🍕and desserts by @candacenelson! #AboutLastNight #MyBoys.”

Both boys are the spitting image of their Oscar-winning mom, but the resemblance pales in comparison to their big sister, Ava, 17. Witherspoon’s only daughter recently joined her mom to celebrate her Draper James Net-a-Porter collaboration. Dressed in clothes from the line, it was hard to tell the duo apart.