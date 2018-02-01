Reese Witherspoon Gushes Over Relationship with Daughter Ava Philippe: 'We Can Talk for Hours'

Reese Witherspoon isn’t one of those moms who has to beg her teenage daughter to keep in touch.

“We can talk for hours,” the actress said of her 18-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe on the Love, Reese blog.

The look-a-like duo recently teamed up to show off the Draper James Spring 2018 collection, and opened up about their tight-knit relationship.

“There is nothing like the love I have for my daughter,” Witherspoon said. “We share every emotion with each other, our hopes, and dreams,”

They also share the same good-looks, but the actress said they have a lot more in common than just their appearance.

“I think the way Ava and I are most alike is our strong opinions and our empathy,” she explained. “From the time that she could speak, Ava has always had her own ideas, and I love to watch her express herself.”

(L-R) Ave Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon Courtesy Draper James

Phillippe, whose father is actor Ryan Phillippe, likes to keep her mom up on current events that matter to her. “She also cares deeply about her family and the world around her,” said Witherspoon. “She frequently educates me on news stories and issues young women are facing.”

The budding fashion model said she had a blast hanging out with her mom on the shoot.

“I love being around my mom, and this shoot was an opportunity to have fun and support her work as a female entrepreneur,” said Phillippe.

“She also brings a lot of comfort and positive energy with her to work, and I think it’s inspiring to see her personal relationships with everybody on set,” she added. “I had a great time being a part of the shoot with the bonus of having even more mother/daughter pictures!”

While she loves her mom’s clothing line, Phillippe said Witherspoon gives her plenty of fashion independence.

“The best thing about how my mom has influenced my style is that, while I do take her advice, it’s still my own,” she explained. “She and I agree on a lot of what’s ‘fashionable,’ but we have different taste, and she’s really respectful of my personality as I express it through clothes.”

She added, “I think as a teenager, it’s important to have both guidance and freedom in finding your style, and my mom is really good at balancing that.”