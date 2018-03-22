Reese Witherspoon Celebrates 42nd Birthday with Son Tennessee: 'Cake for Breakfast Anyone?'

Reese Witherspoon is having an extra sweet and stylish birthday.

The Big Little Lies actress celebrated her 42nd birthday on Thursday. To celebrate, she shared an adorable photo of herself and son Tennessee, 5, gathered around a beautiful cake with blue icing and star-shaped candles.

“Cake for breakfast, anyone? Thank you for all the sweet birthday wishes! Feeling so much love today! I’m one lucky gal,” the star captioned the photo.

Witherspoon added that her company Draper James made the navy-blue dress with lace trim that she’s wearing in the photo for the occasion.

The actress paired the dress with hot pink heels and a matching birthday hat. Tennessee, her son with husband Jim Toth, looked dapper as well, dressed in a blue and white plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Witherspoon’s good friend Jennifer Garner also celebrated the big day on Instagram, posting a video of herself — dressed in full marching band regalia — playing the happy birthday song on the saxophone.

“Hey, @reesewitherspoon! I don’t know why you’re on my mind today…..🎷🎁🎈🎈❤❤❤,” she jokingly captioned the post with the hashtag #happybirthdayfriend.

Garner’s birthday wish comes nearly a year after Witherspoon joined other girlfriends in Malibu to celebrate Garner’s 45th birthday.

The actress, 45, also took to Instagram to wish her friend a happy birthday.

“Here’s lookin’ at you, Jen! Happy Birthday to my gorgeous friend #JenniferGarner who always laughs at my jokes and my bad dance moves!” she wrote.