Seeing Double! Reese Witherspoon Brings Look-Alike Daughter Ava as Date to Jewelry Launch

People may mistake Ryan Phillippe‘s 18-year-old daughter Ava as his sister, but mama Reese Witherspoon could be her twin!

The mother-daughter duo attended Molly R. Stern X Sarah Chloe Jewelry Collaboration Launch Dinner in West Hollywood, California, on Monday looking like absolute mirror images of each other.

The 41-year-old actress donned a metallic patterned dress that showed off her arms along with black peep toe heels with an adorable bow detail. Ava opted for a blue velvet dress with a stylish off-the-shoulder neckline and simple strappy heels.

Though fans are impressed by the young looks of both of her parents, Ava “hates it,” according to her father.

“My daughter gets embarrassed sometimes by the fact that I do look so young and I get mistaken for her brother sometimes, which repulses her!” Ryan told James Corden on The Late Late Show with James Corden. “Like, absolutely repulses her that anyone could mistake me for her brother.”

RELATED VIDEO: Ava Phillippe Introduced to Society at Debutante Ball in Paris

In November, Ava had all eyes on her when she made her grand debut into society at the Bal des Debutantes in Paris.

“Last week felt like a dream, and I am so grateful to have so many beautiful memories from this adventure,” the teen captioned an Instagram photo showing off the size of the skirt on her Giambattista Valli Haute Couture ballgown – a gown which Witherspoon told PeopleStyle at a Tiffany & Co. event that she helped pick out “a little bit, yeah.” She added, “Giambattista Valli is a dear friend and he makes beautiful designs so we were happy and so honored that she got to wear his dress.”

Ave wrote of the event on her Instagram, “I am so thrilled to have had the opportunity to meet so many beautiful, kind, supportive, and passionate young women (and men!) at Le Bal. I also feel so privileged to take part in this event knowing that it is raising money for both the Seleni Institute and Enfants d’Asie, two organizations supporting very important causes.”

Ava was escorted by Maharaja Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, a polo player on India’s national team, who danced the waltz together to a song from La La Land.

The event began in 1992 by Ophélie Renouard, and includes young women from notable families from all around the world. Also in attendance this year was Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori Harvey, who chose a feathery black Elie Saab gown for the occasion.